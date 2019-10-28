|
Wayne Biver Wayne E. Biver, 80, of The Woodlands, TX, formerly of Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born in Shiloh, IL on May 2, 1939 to Clement and Helen, nee Perschbacher, Biver. While Wayne worked in the banking and financial services industry for 48 years before retirement, he most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved to travel and take cruises with his wife. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen; his parents, Clement and Virginia, nee Reno, Biver; and a sister, Rita, nee Biver, Schwaegel. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Carol, nee Ebel, Biver; three daughters, Kim (Charlie) Diecker of Waterloo, IL, Marsha (Bill) Blount of Cincinnati, OH, and Christy (Brad) Abrams of The Woodlands, TX; a sister, Sr. Barbara Biver, ASC; two brothers, Dale (Judy) Biver and Ron (Pat) Biver; a brother-in-law Mike (Amy) Schwaegel; Wayne was blessed with seven grandchildren, Joseph Diecker, Bradley Diecker, Anna (Nathan) Diecker- Seipp, William Blount, Jack Blount, Peyton Abrams and Bryce Abrams; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Abigail Seipp; and several other family and friends. Memorials may be made to Devotion Hospice, 508 West Lewis Street, Conroe, TX 77301, or online at http://www.devotionhospice.com. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee and Msgr. Carl Scherrer concelebrating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 28, 2019