Wayne Byron Wayne "Butch" P. Byron, age 86 of Maryville, IL, born June 11, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Butch retired from McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, MO as a supply support manager. He was an Army veteran, a member of Troy United Methodist Church, and the bocce ball group at the church. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and in his earlier years, loved to travel with his wife and go fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" J. (nee Nichols) Byron; two sons: Eric and Chris Byron; his parents, Elmer and Mary I. (nee Turner) Byron; a sister, Roberta Koch; and two brothers: Bruce Byron and Gary Wyatt. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Steve) Wegert of Ferguson, MO; daughter-in-law, Tracy Byron; grandson, Jacob Byron; brother, Russell Wyatt of Maryville, IL; sister-in-law, Gail Schmidt of Collinsville, IL; nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Maryville Community Library and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Visitation will be 3pm to 6pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service will be at 11am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Andy Adams and Rev. Dennis Price officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020