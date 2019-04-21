Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
Wayne Hart Obituary
Wayne Hart Wayne Hart, 74, of O'Fallon, Illinois, born Wednesday, December 27, 1944, in Wilmot, AR., passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Wayne retired from U.S. Air Force with 22 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Willie, nee Rollins, Hart; 5 brothers, Clinton, Neal, Melvin, Alton, Mickey. 4 sisters, Monteen, Emma Lou, Wanda, Brenda Sue. Surviving are his daughter, LeeAnn (Jim Balmat) Hart of Lake Saint Louis, MO. granddaughter, Gwendolyn Balmat, significant other, Carole Bunn, 3 brothers, Clifford (Clarice) Hart, Namon Hart, Derrell Hart, sister, Jean Hart and his former wife, Mary Hart. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Memorial Gathering from 4-7pm, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
