Wayne T. Karanovich CW3 Wayne Truman Karanovich, 82, of Maryville, IL, who was born on July 21, 1936, in Glen Ayr, Vigo County, IN, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. Wayne served for 23 years in the United States Air Force and Army, retiring from the United States Army on March 31, 1977 at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. He served during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was a Bronze Star recipient. He was a life member of the Vietnam Veterans Organization and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Also a life member of the American Legion, Wayne served as Commander of both Post 180 in Granville, IL and Post 6 in Macomb, IL and was a member of Post 111 in Maryville, IL. He served as Master for the Granville Masonic Lodge #103 and was a life member of Lodges #40 and #8 and a member of the Grand Council of Georgia and the Douglas Commandery No. 40 Knights Templar, Douglasville, GA. Wayne was a lifetime member of the NRA, as well as a member of the Elks Lodge, the Moose Lodge, Shriners International, and Friends of the Maryville Community Library. Wayne was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Maryville, IL. He graduated from Troy State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Mary (Ferrari) Karanovich. Surviving are his wife, Frances Ann "Fran" Karanovich (Bridger) whom he married on March 11, 1978 in Campbelton, GA; daughter and sons, Kim Joyce (Ed) Renich, Timothy Wayne (Marjorie) Karanovich, Stuart Allen Karanovich, Brett Douglas (Penny) Karanovich, Wayne Truman (Pam) Karanovich, Jr. and Kristopher Carl (Candace) Karanovich; seventeen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Maryville, IL or to St. John's Community Care Center, Collinsville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main Street, Maryville, IL. Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, with Rev. Rob Roy officiating. Military honors will follow the service. Arrangements handled by HERBERT A. KASSLY FUNERAL HOME LTD. Collinsville, IL

