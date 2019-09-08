Home

Wayne Kraft Wayne Sylvester Kraft, 83, of Freeburg, IL, born October 16, 1935, in Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Kraft worked for Crescent Parts and Equipment Company in Belleville, IL and retired as a manager after 45 years of employment there. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, and was a member of the Millstadt Sportsman's Club. Wayne loved fishing, gardening, canning vegetables and making salsa. He was a stickler for keeping his vehicles and yard in pristine condition. He loved his family deeply and enjoyed spending time with all. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Irene, nee Fluck, Kraft; a daughter-in-law, Diane Kraft; two brothers, Leland Kraft and Ronald Kraft; a sister, Sharon Lasswell; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Virgil and Bertie Plunk. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Martha Doris, nee Plunk, Kraft, whom he married on April 19, 1958; three sons, Dean Kraft (Charlotte Nelson) of Swansea, IL, Randy (Brenda) Kraft of Belleville, IL, and Darrin (Jill) Kraft of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Lori (James) Kaiser of Freeburg, IL; 11 grandchildren, Andrew Kraft, Amy Kraft, Steven Kraft, Madeline Kraft, Jarrid Kraft, Jakob Kraft, Jordan Kraft, Joel Kraft, David Kaiser, Brittany Kaiser, and Emily Kaiser; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Youth Missions. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
