Wayne Kunz Wayne L. Kunz, 89, of Smithton, IL, born September 9, 1930, in Smithton, IL, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Kunz was a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local #520. He was a member of the Smithton Turner Society and St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL. A United States Army veteran, Wayne was a member of the Smithton American Legion Post 790. Wayne enjoyed the outdoors, especially Saturday trips to his clubhouse where he enjoyed splitting wood and net fishing and hunting. He could repair almost anything and preferred tinkering in his outdoor shed. He was an avid horseshoe pitcher and enjoyed attending auctions. He loved watching his granddaughters play sports and Cardinals baseball. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy C. and Marie L., nee Rausch, Kunz; and a sister, Wanda Lee Harris. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Karlene M., nee Schaefer, Kunz, whom he married on June 27, 1957; a daughter, Sandra Kay (Charles) Busch of Waterloo, IL; three grandchildren, Caitlin, Kristen, and Megan Busch; a brother-in-law, Omar Jr. (Carolyn) Harris; two nephews, Todd (Teresa) Harris, and Taff (Vicki) Harris; three great-nephews, Logan Harris, Luke Harris, and Seth Harris; and several cousins. Memorials may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Cremation services were accorded, and burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Smithton, IL. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.