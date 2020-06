Or Copy this URL to Share

LOWE- Wayne L. Lowe passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Visitation will take place Monday June 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m.



