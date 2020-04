Or Copy this URL to Share

MOORE - Wayne C. Moore, age 73 of Mulberry Grove, IL, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Kindred Hospital South in Saint Louis, MO. Private graveside services and interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL, with Father Pat Jakel officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Would you like to Send Flowers