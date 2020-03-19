|
Wayne Pfeffer Wayne Pfeffer, 66, of Smithton, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Wayne was born on March 20, 1953 in Centreville, IL to the late Joseph and Hilda (Brellinger) Pfeffer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Lake of the Ozarks. Surviving are his wife, Pamela; son, Bradly (Angela) Pfeffer: daughters, Stacy (Patrick) Richmond and Shelly Pfeffer; grandchildren, Jenna Pfeffer, Emily Pfeffer, Regan Richmond, Lauren Richmond, Jace Pfeffer; brothers, Raymond (Pam) Pfeffer, Glenn (Melody) Pfeffer; sister in law, Betty Pfeffer; brother in law, Lawrence Patterson; a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Pfeffer and sister, Carolyn Patterson. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's honor may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or to support ocular melanoma research, Washington University School of Medicine. All donations should be sent directly to Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway W, Belleville, IL, 62223 where they will be organized and mailed to the donors requested organization.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020