Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Pfeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Pfeffer


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Pfeffer Obituary
Wayne Pfeffer Wayne Pfeffer, 66, of Smithton, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Wayne was born on March 20, 1953 in Centreville, IL to the late Joseph and Hilda (Brellinger) Pfeffer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Lake of the Ozarks. Surviving are his wife, Pamela; son, Bradly (Angela) Pfeffer: daughters, Stacy (Patrick) Richmond and Shelly Pfeffer; grandchildren, Jenna Pfeffer, Emily Pfeffer, Regan Richmond, Lauren Richmond, Jace Pfeffer; brothers, Raymond (Pam) Pfeffer, Glenn (Melody) Pfeffer; sister in law, Betty Pfeffer; brother in law, Lawrence Patterson; a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Pfeffer and sister, Carolyn Patterson. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's honor may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or to support ocular melanoma research, Washington University School of Medicine. All donations should be sent directly to Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway W, Belleville, IL, 62223 where they will be organized and mailed to the donors requested organization.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -