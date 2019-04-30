Wayne Renth Wayne Raleigh Renth, 88, of Belleville, Illinois, born March 25, 1931 in New Baden, Illinois, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at home surrounded by family. For 20 years, Wayne served as President of UFCW Local 219. In his later years, he worked full time as the maintenance supervisor for Dayspring Bible Camp in Ironton, Missouri. Wayne was a faithful man who placed his trust in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in November of 1959. He loved to study the Bible and shared his faith with others. He was a member of Villa Hills Gospel Chapel in Belleville, Illinois. He loved to travel during the winter months and enjoyed spending time with his children in Florida, California, and Hawaii. He had a knack for building and even built his own home. He loved driving and enjoyed all makes and models of cars; especially Hudson. His true passion was his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry C. and Erna, nee Richter, Renth; his first wife, Louise A. Renth, nee Grohs; his stepdaughter, Deborah Wodicker; and his siblings, Cornelia Barttelbort, Allen Renth, Helen Stempel and Earl Renth. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 17 years, Wanda J. Renth, nee Hall. Wayne's children; Sunae (Jeff) Holtgrewe, Scott (Ris‚) Renth, Aaron (Marilyn) Renth, Malyn (Brian) Sanders, and Neal (Joan) Renth. Wayne's grandchildren; Rebecca (Cory), Matthew, Emily (Jonathan), Abigail, Jason (Veronika), Michael (Jessica), Benjamin (Tiffany), Caleb (Shannon), Travis (Jocelyn), Lacy (Tim), Heather, Christopher (Briana), Chelsea, Cameron (Becky), Carolyn. Wanda's children; Katy (Timothy) Herman, and Elizabeth (John) Roland. Wanda's grandchildren; Benjamin (Annette), Mike (Erin), Nickolas, Laura, Bethany (Nathan), and Carl. Wayne and Wanda's 23 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to Villa Hills Gospel Chapel in Belleville, Illinois. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardenandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, May 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL



