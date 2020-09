DEROUSSE JR. - Welda Derousse Jr., 74, of Red Bud, IL, died, September 19, 2020. Visitation Friday 4-8pm and again on Saturday at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, IL. We are limited to 25 people in our building at a time. We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines. Private Funeral Mass Saturday, September 26, 2020 St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, IL. Arrangements by Pechacek Funeral Homes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store