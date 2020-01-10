Home

RIEGER- Sister M. Wencesla Rieger, 94, died at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Visitation is on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of the Wake Service at 7:30 p.m., at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in Alton officiated by Deacon William Kessler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Convent Chapel officiated by Rev. Benjamin Unachukwa OMV. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020
