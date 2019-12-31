|
Rev. Wendell Garrison Wendell Garrison, 88, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, November 12, 1931, in Zion, IL, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence in Belleville, IL. Rev. Garrison served as a pastor for over 50 years retiring from Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. He graduated from Mt. Vernon Township High School, Mt. Vernon, IL. After serving in the United States Army he went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL and received his Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, TX. Rev. Garrison was a past president for the Illinois Baptist State Association in Springfield, IL. He also served on the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee in Nashville, TN and as a trustee at Judson University in Elgin, IL. Rev. Garrison authored several devotional books which reflected his faith in Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret R. Garrison (d. 1988), and his second wife, Mary L. Garrison (d. 2019); parents, Burrell and Virginia, nee Mobley, Garrison; son-in-law, John Quinley; sister, Marian Schnarr; and stepson, Kevin Baker. Surviving are his children and stepchildren: Greg (Joni) Garrison of O'Fallon, IL, Ruth (Robert) Tramm of West Warwick, RI, Mary Ann Quinley of Louisville KY, Mike (Lola) Baker of Lexington, KY, Karen (Rocky) Holland of Orlando, FL. Nancy Baker of Fishers, IN; sisters, Shirley Schloeman of Chandler, AZ, and Helen Knight of Peoria, IL; brother, Howard (Nancy) Garrison of Heath, OH, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com Memorials may be made to the Winstanley Baptist Church or the . Visitation: Visitation is from 3:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 and from 9:30-10:30 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL with Dr. Timothy Gibson and Dr. Ernest Standerfer officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019