Wilbert Schrenk Wilbert W. "Bill" Schrenk, 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:27 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born June 16, 1933 in Perry County, Missouri, a son of the late William and Ida (Kirn) Schrenk. He married Delora M. "Bootsie" (Arnold) Schrenk on August 8, 1959 in St. Genevieve, Missouri and she survives. He retired as a ramp supervisor from American Airlines after over 25 years of dedicated service in fleet services. He had also owned and operated several service stations throughout the area and Perryville, Missouri for many years. He was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed gardening and tending to his yard and had a special "love" for squirrels. In addition to his beloved wife of sixty years, he is survived by his four children, Jeffery and wife, Erin Schrenk of Vista, California, Randy Schrenk of Granite City, Julie and husband Glenn Bonds of New Baden, Illinois and Roger Schrenk and partner, Chris Fultz of Luray, Virginia; six grandchildren and spouses, Christopher Schrenk, David Schrenk, Kristen and Tyler Lipofski, Kara Schrenk, Kelsey Schrenk, Lena and Lee McCarthy and Lori Bonds; two great grandchildren, Michael McCarthy and Harper McCarthy; a brother, Albert Schrenk of Huntsville, Alabama; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Schrenk. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Valle Spring Cemetery in St. Genevieve, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019