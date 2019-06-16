Wilbert Weinhold Wilbert "Bill" C. Weinhold, 90, of Millstadt, IL passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday June 12, 2019. Born on July 7, 1928 in East St. Louis, IL, he was the son of William G. and Alma Weinhold, nee Hoehn and they precede him in death. Bill married his wife, Rosemary Weinhold, nee Schlemmer on May 14, 1949 and spent 62 wonderful years together until her death on January 5, 2012. Bill was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ray and Glenn Weinhold and a sister-in-law, Leona Schlemmer. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, IL, a life member of V.F.W. post 7980 in Millstadt, IL, The St. Clair County Farm Bureau and AARP. He retired from Mid Continent Spring Company in Kentucky. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed golfing and bowling. Bill is survived by a sister, Phyllis Story of Columbia, IL and a sister-in-law, Maryann Weinhold of Union, MO, special friends Mary Ellen Wilson and her daughter, Elaine, in addition to many nieces, nephews and special friends. At Bill's request, please forego flowers and instead please make a memorial contribution to Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, IL. Service: A Funeral Service will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, IL. Internment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with full military honors accorded. Online condolences may be expressed at www.creasonfuneralhome.com



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary