Or Copy this URL to Share

GOEBEL - Wilbur Henry Goebel, 90, of Prairietown passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Heritage Health in Staunton. Wilbur was born November 9, 1929. A carcade visitation will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church from 4 -7pm. Funeral Services will be private and conducted by. Burial will take place at Prairietown Cemetery. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store