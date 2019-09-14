Home

Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
(618)654-2155
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilburn Stieb


1933 - 2019
Wilburn Stieb Obituary
Wilburn "Bill" J. Stieb Wilburn J. "Bill" Stieb, 85, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. Bill was born November 12, 1933, to John Wilburn and Marie Helen (nee Raeber) Stieb, in Highland, IL. On June 25, 1953, he married Jane Pfister at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. Bill served in the Air Force from April 1953 to April 1957. After separating from the Air Force, he served as Highland City Councilman from 1968 to 1972. In 1973, he was elected as Mayor of Highland and served until 1977. From 1995 to 1999, he served again as Highland City Councilman. He worked at McDonnell Douglas and retired after more than 30 years of service. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. He served as a Church Counselor and chaperoned a trip to Camp DuBois. He was a former member of Highland Jaycees, and served a term as President. Bill was also a member of the American Legion Lee Iten Post 439. He is survived by his two daughters, Kathy Mehalko, Highland, IL, Barbara Speed, Henderson, TX; two sons, Daniel Stieb, Highland, IL and Scott (Tammy) Stieb, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Erin (Joel) Gray, Lauren Alfaro, Bart (Allie) Lutz, Jacob Stieb, Zachary Stieb, Blake Stieb, Cory Stieb, Luke Stieb, Bridget Underwood, Jessica (Corey) Hickerson, Sara Furlong; great grandchildren, Noah, Zuriel, and Jacob; sister, Judy (Hank) Shannon, Highland, IL; sister-in-law, Hwa Mei Stieb, Taiwan; Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wilburn and Marie Helen Stieb; wife, Jane Stieb (Aug 29, 2018); brother, John "Jack" Stieb. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Lee Iten Post 439 Baseball Team. Visitation: Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, and Monday, September 16, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Funeral Service: Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL with Pastor Joel Gray officiating Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery Arrangements entrusted to the MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Highland, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 14, 2019
