PENDERGRASS - Wilford D. Pendergrass, age 88, of Breese, IL passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born January 29, 1932. All services will be private. Arrangements by Moss Funeral Home



