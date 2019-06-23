|
Wilhelmina San Diego Wilhelmina "Willie" Maglantay San Diego, age 82, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on March 4, 1937, in Ibajay, Aklan Province, Philippines, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Wilhelmina was a loving mother, sister-in-law, aunt, grand-aunt, and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and grand-dog, Nakita, going out with friends, and serving as a volunteer to prepare tax returns for the elderly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Romulo Cristobal San Diego; her parents, Jose and Salvacion Ureta Maglantay; and her two sisters, Mustidla M. (Ignacio) Maputi and Ursulena M. (Donato) Pechon. Surviving are her son, Nichromelt "Nick" Maglantay San Diego (Dana E. Vetterhoffer); daughter, Wendy Cecilia Maglantay San Diego (Donald A. Bailey); grand-dog, Nakita; two sisters, Hermes M. (Teodoro) Salinel and Evelyn M. (Carlos) Loberes; two brothers, Teodoro (Zaquita) Maglantay and Nabucodonosor (Cresencia) Maglantay; beloved sisters-in-law; and many beloved nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, and friends. Service: Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Kassly Mortuary, 9900 St. Clair Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 PM Sunday June 23, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary Chapel. Wilhelmina's wishes were to be cremated following the service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 23, 2019