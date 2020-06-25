Wiliam Johnston Wiliam E Johnston, 62, passed away June 8th, 2020 in Forrest City, Arkansas due to complications of cancer. William was born on April 11, 1958. He was preceeded in death by his Grandmother "Nanny" Mary Stanley-Garcia; His Mother Joan Myles, Beloved son William "Billy" Aries Johnston, and special cousin, Ronald Duba. Survived by his wife of 21 years, Sarah Johnston of Pomona, KS, 4 daughters: Joan Lauren Johnston of Lawrence KS, Deja Johnston of Collinsville, IL, Shonyce Johnston of Pomona KS, Sydney Shriver, Fairbanks, AK and 3 beautiful grandsons of (her town) AK, and his sister Tammy Fleming of Caseyville,IL, Vickki Martin of NJ. Early in life he worked at various nightclubs throughout the Metro East and St Louis area from bartending, security, and management. After marriage, he owned and oversaw Sunset Inn, in Troy, IL along with English's Bar & Grill in old west Belleville. He also owned Johnston trucking and excavation company and also did lawn maintenance for several businesses in Belleville area. Bill lived in the Swansea area for 14 years. Bill took joy in the children that he was surrounded by, he had the biggest heart & a major love for his family. Memorials can be made out to St Jude Children's Hospital in the name of Bill Johnston. Service: Services will be held at Union Baptist Church in East St Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store