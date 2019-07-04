Will Morgan Will(ie) Morgan Weeks, Jr., 77, passed away at home on June 16, 2019. Will was the son of Willie Morgan Weeks, Sr., and Helen Sweeney Weeks of Pekin, IL who predeceased him. Will enjoyed a full career in the Air Force, flying planes of all sizes, and especially enjoyed his time in Special Operations working with the CIA. A Vietnam Veteran, Will's time flying with Agent Orange on board left a chemical imprint that would haunt him in his later years. His second career in Real Estate investing taught him a great deal about what was really important in life. Will's true joy in life was his family. His wife of 40 years, Julia, his children Todd Weeks (Stephanie Fishel), Shannon Campagna (Scott) and Stephanie Kraus (Al) taught him the meaning of unconditional love. His grandchildren, Trey, Ashlyn, Garrett, Calli and Brenna Campagna, Olivia, and Harper, and Will Kraus were his pride, and brought him much joy, because they gave him permission to be the big kid that he was. His sister, Judy Taylor, survives and his angel, Kelsey Lee Campagna preceeded him in death. Will's time spent with his church family, especially the youth, allowed him to share the "Bible according to Will" which endeared him to many, especially the younger ones. He was a funny, witty, intelligent conversationalist whose passion for knowledge made more than one person scratch their heads. His fur babies were his constant companions. A good and faithful servant to his God, his family and friends, he leaves a void that all feel. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church Youth Ministry or Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Visitation from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church with Pastor Rob Dyer officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 4, 2019