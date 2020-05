Or Copy this URL to Share

KIMBROUGH - Willa B. Kimbrough, 84, born February 24, 1936, of Est Saint Louis, IL departed this life Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Fairview Heights, IL. A Drive Through Viewing will be Thursday, May 28, 2020, 11am-12 noon at Officer Funeral Home; P. C.; East Saint Louis, IL and burial inSunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery; Millstadt, IL at 1:45pm



