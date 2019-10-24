Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Willard Holtzman


1953 - 2019
Willard Holtzman Obituary
Willard Holtzman Willard "Bill" H. Holtzman Jr., 66, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, July 3, 1953 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Bill was the owner of the Holtzman-Bechtel Company and a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL. He was also involved with the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association and the Missouri Big Irons Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard H. and LaVeryne, nee Neidringhaus, Holtzman Sr. Surviving are his wife, Debby J., nee Humphreys, Holtzman of Belleville, IL; sons, Willard H. (Kasey) Holtzman III of Chesterfield, MO, Dave Holtzman of Charlotte, NC; mother-in-law, Helen J. Humphreys of Millstadt, IL; grandchildren, Willard H. Holtzman IV and Reid E. Holtzman; brother-in-law, Kenneth H. (Judith) Humphreys of Madisonville, KY. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew U.M.C. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Dale Edwards, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Lucas Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019
