WALKER- Willard J. Walker, 100, of Fairview Heights, Illinois passed away Tuesday, May 5th, 2020. He was born January 4th, 1920 in Marmaduke, Arkansas. Private Interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



