Willetta Kehrer
Willetta Kehrer Willetta M. Kehrer, nee Stibal, 88, of Mascoutah, IL born July 21, 1930 in Mascoutah, IL died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. She was a retired cook from the Mascoutah Junior High School, a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, former member of the church council, Eastern Star and PTA. She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. and Willetta M., nee Clements, Stibal, her husband, Roland C. "Cotton" Bruning whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on Oct. 1, 1955 and who died Sept. 22, 1982 and a sister, in infancy. Surviving are her children Darlene Stibal of Kilmarnock, VA, Debbie Stuckey, Charlie Bruning and Bill (Regina) Bruning, all of Mascoutah, IL; eight grandchildren, Lauren Jones, Wesley Jones, Christian Stuckey, Edward (Sam) Stuckey, Jr., Justin Stuckey, Amanda (Nick) Rathert, Jacob Bruning, Edmund Bruning; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lois Rasch of Mascoutah, IL, Delores (Paul) Dobbs of Springfield, MO, Janet Griffin of Affton, MO, Barbara Wheeler of Mascoutah, IL; dear friend, Ralph "Skip" Kehrer, Jr. of New Memphis, IL; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to the St. Louis Zoo. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. There will be a private burial at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2019
