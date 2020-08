Or Copy this URL to Share

ALLEN - William Irvin Allen, 91, died on August 22, 2020. Born July 1, 1929 in Alton. Per his wishes, no visitation or services are scheduled. Interment will be at Valhalla Memorial Park, Godfrey, Illinois on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home, Alton is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store