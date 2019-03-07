William Bertrumd Atteberry William Atteberry, 58 years of Belleville, IL, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL. He was born November 22, 1960, in Paris, France. Surviving are his wife, Janice Atteberry, nee Wienhoff, his mother, Hazel Atteberry, his children, Ross (Jessica), Troy, Laura, Matthew, Courtney, Heather, David, Carole Jean and Eric, his grandchildren, Taylor, Kimberly, Serenity, Trinity, Miranda, Dominic, Madison, Stanley, Jack and Kinley, his brothers and sisters, Melody, Michael, Theresa, Melvin and Tara, his father-in-law, Vernon Wienhoff, his brother-in-law, Richard (Hope) Wienhoff. He is also survived by nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William Dexter Atteberry, his son Justin and his mother-in-law, Delores Wienhoff. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the family or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, IL., 62220. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, at the Catholic War Vets Post 370, State Route 159, Freeburg, IL., There will be a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. lead by Fr. Paul Wienhoff. LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME, Millstadt, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019