William Barlow William "Billy" Ray Barlow, 65, of Waterloo, IL formerly of Dupo, IL, born May 30, 1954 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bill was retired from Hick's Motor Line, Barnhart, MO and was a member of Calvary General Baptist Church, Dupo, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Mildred Barlow, nee Long; a sister, Brenda Reynolds; and a brother, Ronald Barlow. Surviving are his wife, Pamela Barlow, nee Kenner; his children, William (Courtney) Barlow Jr. of Dupo,IL, and Rachel (David) Wiechert of Waterloo, IL; two brothers, Bo (Betty) Barlow of Doniphan, MO, and Harvey Barlow of Dupo,IL; three sisters, Paula Barlow of Florissant, MO, Debbie (Danny) Malin of Dupo, IL, and Renee Hopper of Doniphan, MO; grandchildren, Skylure, Bryce, Trey, Seth, Gavin, Cole, and Alivya. He was a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com. Visitation: Will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL. Funeral Service: Will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Gale Lambert officiating. Burial will be at Kolmer Cemetery Waterloo, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary