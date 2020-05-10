William Benton
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Benton William R. Benton, age 81, of Swansea, IL, born on March 25, 1939 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Paul's Home, Belleville, IL. William graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. He was an Environmental Manager at Master Chem in Jefferson County, MO. William was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL., Theta Xi Fraternity, and St. Louis Paint and Coating Association. He was preceded in death by his father William A. Benton. William is survived by his wife, Eleanor Benton, nee Brasell; his mother, Bernice Benton, nee Becherer, of O'Fallon, IL; his children, Lora (Brian) O'Keeffe of Plainfield, IL and Matthew Benton of Elk Grove, CA; and his three grandsons, Ethan, Aaron, and Ian O'Keeffe. Bill was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know him. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at St. Jude.org. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Private family visitation and funeral will be held at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved