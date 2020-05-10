William Benton William R. Benton, age 81, of Swansea, IL, born on March 25, 1939 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Paul's Home, Belleville, IL. William graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. He was an Environmental Manager at Master Chem in Jefferson County, MO. William was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL., Theta Xi Fraternity, and St. Louis Paint and Coating Association. He was preceded in death by his father William A. Benton. William is survived by his wife, Eleanor Benton, nee Brasell; his mother, Bernice Benton, nee Becherer, of O'Fallon, IL; his children, Lora (Brian) O'Keeffe of Plainfield, IL and Matthew Benton of Elk Grove, CA; and his three grandsons, Ethan, Aaron, and Ian O'Keeffe. Bill was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know him. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at St. Jude.org. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Private family visitation and funeral will be held at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.