William P. Borders Sr. William P. "Bill" Borders, Sr., 86, of Collinsville, IL, born on November 6, 1933 in Rogers, AR, passed away Friday, August 13, 2020 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Bill was a retired Operating Engineer for Local 520, Belleville, IL. He was a United States Army Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the Collinsville Eagle Lodge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Oma, nee Oxford, Borders, Sr.; two brothers, Robert Borders and Virgil "Buzz" Borders, Jr.; two sisters, Betty Jo Borders and Darlene King. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Judith E. Borders, nee Oleary, whom he married on January 22, 1955 in Collinsville, IL; sons, William P. Borders, Jr, of Belleville, IL and John Borders of Collinsville, IL; a granddaughter, Taylor; two sisters, Shirley Yarbrough of Collinsville, IL and Nancy Wettig of Collinsville, IL Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com
. Visitation: will be from 11 to 1 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Interment with full military honors will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.