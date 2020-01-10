|
William Buxton William "Bill" N. Buxton, 83, of O'Fallon, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born June 21, 1936 in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Cedar Ridge in Lebanon, Illinois. Bill was the former CEO of Pyr Tech, Inc. in Collinsville, IL. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and member of the 8th Honor Guard. He was a 35 year member and retired Chief of the Cahokia Volunteer Fire Dept. and was always very active in their annual picnic. Bill was a past president of the I.A.A.I. - International Association of Arson Investigators; past member of the Illinois State Fire Marsha's Office; and a past Cahokia Police Commissioner. Bill was a guest speaker at many seminars and training sessions. Bill was instrumental in forming the August F. Mazzone Training Seminar. He was preceded in death by his a son, Rex Buxton; a grandson, Jeffrey Buxton, Jr.; his parents, William and Alma, nee Langston, Buxton; and a sister, Helen Figgemeier. Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Patricia "Pat" Buxton, nee Brady; a daughter, Cheryl "Cherie" (Michael) Wegener of Festus, MO; a son, Jeffery "Jeff" Buxton of Columbia, IL; a grandson; two great grandchildren; and a great great grandson. Bill was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to any animal rescue facility. Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois with a Fire Dept. Walk Through at 7:00 p.m A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the funeral home. with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Cemetery services will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020