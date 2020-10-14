1/
William C. Hazelrigg
1954 - 2020
October 9, 2020
Alton, Illinois - William C. Hazelrigg, age 66, of Alton, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Riverside Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
He was born January 26, 1954, in Wood River, the son of William and Opal (Fisher) Hazelrigg.
William enjoyed drawing, building action figures and designing dioramas. He loved motorcycles. William is known and loved by many.
He is survived by two sons, Jonathan, and his significant other, Shannon Birmingham, Hazelrigg, and Chance Hazelrigg; a step-son, Justin Johnson; two sisters, Billye Robinson, and Mary and Les Hahn; seven grandchildren, Sydney, Chance (Bubby), Bradley, Scarlett, Chase, Olivia, and Pamela; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Pamela Johnson; and a sister, Candy.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be performed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jonathan Hazelrigg and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
