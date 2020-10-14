William C. Hazelrigg
October 9, 2020
Alton, Illinois - William C. Hazelrigg, age 66, of Alton, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Riverside Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
He was born January 26, 1954, in Wood River, the son of William and Opal (Fisher) Hazelrigg.
William enjoyed drawing, building action figures and designing dioramas. He loved motorcycles. William is known and loved by many.
He is survived by two sons, Jonathan, and his significant other, Shannon Birmingham, Hazelrigg, and Chance Hazelrigg; a step-son, Justin Johnson; two sisters, Billye Robinson, and Mary and Les Hahn; seven grandchildren, Sydney, Chance (Bubby), Bradley, Scarlett, Chase, Olivia, and Pamela; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Pamela Johnson; and a sister, Candy.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be performed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jonathan Hazelrigg and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com