CHRUSCIEL- William "Bill" Chrusciel, 89 of Granite City passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Although Bill deserves a beautiful tribute, during these uncertain times a private family service is being planned for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with Pastor Jarad Corzine officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2020.
