William D. Fenoughty
January 10, 1935 - October 16, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - William "Bill" Dean Fenoughty, 85, of Belleville, IL, born January 10, 1935, in East St. Louis, IL, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Mr. Fenoughty was the owner and operator of the Belleville Outdoor Store and was a co-owner of Redbird Cleaning Company before his retirement. He had also worked as a sales manager for Eagle Stamp Co. A member of St. Henry Catholic Church and a former member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Bill was an active member in the catholic church. He served for more than 25 years as chairman of the Crippled Children's Committee. He was a member of the Belleville Elk Lodge #481 and was a past exalted ruler of the lodge. Bill was very proud of his family and his Irish heritage.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lorraine Mary, nee Barr, Fenoughty, whom he married on January 25, 1958 and who died on June 8, 2019; his parents, William H. and Vera M., nee Schroeder, Fenoughty; a brother, Michael Fenoughty; and three sisters, Maureen Hechenberger, Gail Nesbit, and Shannon Hechenberger.
Surviving are his children, Kim M. (Wyatt) Rawlings, of Belleville, IL, Christine D. Petterson of Breese, IL, Karen A. (Mike) Lundy of Belleville, IL, Dr. Shawn W. (Dr. Michelle) Fenoughty of Danville, IN, Kathleen B. (John "Skip") Kernan of Swansea, IL, and Patrick B. (Melissa) Fenoughty of Oro Valley, AZ; 14 grandchildren, Ali (Dylan) Lillis, Blair Rawlings, Jennifer (Kyle) Missey, Amy Petterson (fiancé, Jason Strake), Donny (Kassi) Petterson, Katie and Taylor Lundy, Cullen and Erin Fenoughty, Patrick, Joey, and Megan Kernan, and Ryann and Ronan Fenoughty; four great-grandchildren, Everhett and Asher Missey, and Grady and Manning Petterson; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.