1/1
William D. Fenoughty
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William D. Fenoughty
January 10, 1935 - October 16, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - William "Bill" Dean Fenoughty, 85, of Belleville, IL, born January 10, 1935, in East St. Louis, IL, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Mr. Fenoughty was the owner and operator of the Belleville Outdoor Store and was a co-owner of Redbird Cleaning Company before his retirement. He had also worked as a sales manager for Eagle Stamp Co. A member of St. Henry Catholic Church and a former member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Bill was an active member in the catholic church. He served for more than 25 years as chairman of the Crippled Children's Committee. He was a member of the Belleville Elk Lodge #481 and was a past exalted ruler of the lodge. Bill was very proud of his family and his Irish heritage.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lorraine Mary, nee Barr, Fenoughty, whom he married on January 25, 1958 and who died on June 8, 2019; his parents, William H. and Vera M., nee Schroeder, Fenoughty; a brother, Michael Fenoughty; and three sisters, Maureen Hechenberger, Gail Nesbit, and Shannon Hechenberger.
Surviving are his children, Kim M. (Wyatt) Rawlings, of Belleville, IL, Christine D. Petterson of Breese, IL, Karen A. (Mike) Lundy of Belleville, IL, Dr. Shawn W. (Dr. Michelle) Fenoughty of Danville, IN, Kathleen B. (John "Skip") Kernan of Swansea, IL, and Patrick B. (Melissa) Fenoughty of Oro Valley, AZ; 14 grandchildren, Ali (Dylan) Lillis, Blair Rawlings, Jennifer (Kyle) Missey, Amy Petterson (fiancé, Jason Strake), Donny (Kassi) Petterson, Katie and Taylor Lundy, Cullen and Erin Fenoughty, Patrick, Joey, and Megan Kernan, and Ryann and Ronan Fenoughty; four great-grandchildren, Everhett and Asher Missey, and Grady and Manning Petterson; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved