GEISEN - William D. Geisen, 79, of Godfrey, IL, passed away at 8:43 AM, June 30, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Catholic School. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 3-7 PM, with a prayer service at 3 PM at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Due to COVID 19 restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Paulin OMV celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store