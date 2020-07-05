1/
William D. Geisen
12/5/1940 - 06/30/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEISEN - William D. Geisen, 79, of Godfrey, IL, passed away at 8:43 AM, June 30, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Catholic School. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 3-7 PM, with a prayer service at 3 PM at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Due to COVID 19 restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Paulin OMV celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved