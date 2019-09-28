|
William Davis William "Bill" H. Davis, 94, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, December 23, 1924, in Madison, IL, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Cedarhurst Nursing Home in Waterloo, IL. William "Bill" was a manager for Peabody Coal Company. He was an active member of First Assembly of God Church in Belleville, IL. He served as an Elder, Deacon and long time Bible teacher of the church. Bill was a Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Betty G. Davis; parents, William Oliver and Naomi "Pearl" Davis; 4 brothers, Ramon Davis, John Davis, David Davis and Noel Davis. Surviving are his sons, Stephen (Judy) Davis of Warrenton, VA, Philip (Linda) Davis of Waterloo, IL; 8 grandchildren, Jonathan (Abigail) Davis, Elizabeth (Jeff) Murray, Josiah (Jennifer) Davis, Lydia (Luke) Keller, Heather (Keith) Jean, Angela (Craig) French, Jennifer (Matthew) Christy, Bryant (Christine) Davis; 21 great-grandchildren; Clara and Evelyn Davis, Marian, John and Margaret Murray, Ruth and Laura Davis, Regan and Sydney Jean, Brendan, Mara and Joel French, Meredith, Davis, Caroline, Alice and Virginia Christy, William, John, Matthew and Lily Davis; 3 brothers, Joe (Mary) Davis of Millstadt, IL, Paul Davis of Belleville, IL, Dale (Evie) Davis of Waxahachie, TX; sisters-in-law, Joyce Davis of Madisonville, KY, and Frances Davis of Madisonville, KY. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the First Assembly of God Church, Belleville, IL. Visitation: Visitation from 2:00 - 6:00 pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and from 9:00 - 10:00 am Monday, September 30, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, September 30, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church in Belleville, IL, with Rev. David Raynaud and Rev. Mark Black officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 28, 2019