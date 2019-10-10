Home

Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
William Dructor William George Dructor, age 89, of Smithton, Ill., formerly of Crows Landing, Calif., born March 20, 1930, died October 5, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois, from complications of a respiratory illness. Bill grew up in Pittston, Pennsylvania, where his parents owned and operated the local hotspot, "Dructor's Bar." Here in the basement of the family business, Bill began his amateur boxing career, earning his Golden Glove Championship title. After enlisting in the military, Bill represented the Air Force at many boxing tournaments and track and field events throughout his Air Force career. He was a B-52 Maintainer, and was stationed at various SAC bases before retiring as SMSgt in 1972. He had a second lengthy career as a postal carrier in Modesto, Calif, where he reared his children. After retirement, he and Maxine travelled extensively in their RV before permanently parking back at the ranch in Crows Landing. Bill loved salmon fishing in the rivers of California and enjoyed dancing. He moved to Smithton, Illinois two years ago, and attended Faith Family Church in Shiloh. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary Dructor; his daughter Monica; his brother George; and his stepson Rusty Rovedatti. Surviving are his wife Maxine Rovedatti Dructor; his children William (Jackie) Dructor, Jr., MaryEllen (Sal) Morales, Joe (Debbie) Dructor, and LeeAnna Dructor. Also surviving are Maxine's children Rocky (Louise) Rovedatti, Rick Rovedatti, Randy Rovedatti, and Tammy (Rocky) Rovedatti Borba; his step-daughter-in-law Marty Rovedatti; his brother Tom (Susan) Dructor; sister-in-law Martha Dructor and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial donations are suggested to the () Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10:00 am Noon, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: Noon, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
