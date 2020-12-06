William E. Dietz Jr.
December 23, 2020
St. Jacob, Illinois - William E. Dietz, Jr., age 87, of St. Jacob, IL, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born December 12, 1932 in Fairmont City, IL, the son of the late William E. and Lucille (Fingerhut) Dietz, Sr. He married Betty Jo Brummit. She survives.
Besides his wife, Mr. Dietz is survived by three children: William E. (Melissa) Dietz, III of Jacksonville, FL, Pamela (Jim) Foehrkalb of Highland and Rodney (Kristi) Dietz of St. Jacob; nine grandchildren: Shane, Ginny, Roelie, Adam, Ashlin, William, IV, Brittany, Brooke and Kristen; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two children: Kathy (the late Roel) Barendregt and Daren Dietz; and two sisters: Helen Moore and Wilma Hopper.
Mr. Dietz was a crane operator for Granite City Steel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and other outdoor activities.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
