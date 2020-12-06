1/1
William E. Dietz Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. Dietz Jr.
December 23, 2020
St. Jacob, Illinois - William E. Dietz, Jr., age 87, of St. Jacob, IL, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born December 12, 1932 in Fairmont City, IL, the son of the late William E. and Lucille (Fingerhut) Dietz, Sr. He married Betty Jo Brummit. She survives.
Besides his wife, Mr. Dietz is survived by three children: William E. (Melissa) Dietz, III of Jacksonville, FL, Pamela (Jim) Foehrkalb of Highland and Rodney (Kristi) Dietz of St. Jacob; nine grandchildren: Shane, Ginny, Roelie, Adam, Ashlin, William, IV, Brittany, Brooke and Kristen; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two children: Kathy (the late Roel) Barendregt and Daren Dietz; and two sisters: Helen Moore and Wilma Hopper.
Mr. Dietz was a crane operator for Granite City Steel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and other outdoor activities.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences/Memories/Stories may be posted at kalmermemorialservices.com Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved