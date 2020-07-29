William Eagan William J. "Bill" Eagan, 88, of Belleville, Illinois, born September 27, 1931 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away, Monday, July 27, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. Bill spent a career farming in his land and digging in the dirt. He enjoyed deer hunting and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed attending and participating in tractor pulls with the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA). He was a loving husband and father, who will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Lela, nee Ward, Eagan; his brother, Charles Eagan; two sisters, Ona Kissel and Helen Shute; and a brother-in-law, John Coleman. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn Eagan, nee Scharf, of Belleville, Illinois; his sons, Steven (Carolyn) Eagan, of Valmeyer, Illinois, Michael (Sandy) Eagan, of Millstadt, Illinois and David (Jean) Eagan of Belleville, Illinois; his grandchildren, Amy (Troy) Petee, Zachary Eagan, Justin Sampson, Amanda (Bryan) Bittle, and Mike (Danielle) Thompson; great grandchildren, Justin Jr., Neely, Blake, and Ava; his sister, Mary Lou Coleman, of Foristell, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
or the St. Louis Children's Hospital. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
. Visitation: Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.