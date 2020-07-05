William Daenzer William Francis Daenzer (Bill), 80, of Lebanon, Illinois passed away 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 14th at Cedar Ridge Health & Rehab. He was born in Belleville Illinois on January 20th, 1940. Preceding Bill in death, his father, Arthur Daenzer; and his mother, Esther (Eisemann) Daenzer; brothers, David Daenzer, Robert (Bob) Daenzer; sisters, Rose (Rosie) (Daenzer) Pierce, and Geralyn (Lyn)(Daenzer) Tutza; sister, Mary Ann (Daenzer) Freivogel; sons, Douglas Daenzer and Michael Daenzer. William is survived by his children, Troy (Teresa) Daenzer, Tracy (Russell) McCullough III, Tara (Stephen) Hauser, their half sister Kimberly Noltkamper; grandchildren, Amanda (Troy) Griffith, Cory and Justin Daenzer, Ezra and Simon Hauser; great grandchildren, Brady and Brock Griffith; and brother, James (Jim) Daenzer. Bill was described as a kind man and a proud father. He was a veteran who served in the United States Navy from 1958-1964 and Army Reserves. Later in life he became a machinist by trade at Turner Electric. He enjoyed coin collecting, fishing, and sharing a drink with loved ones and friends. Bill is remembered fondly by all who knew him, and will be dearly missed. Memorials in Bill's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society
, and Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/
valhalla-gaerdner-holten Service: July 9th- Visitation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 am and funeral will be held at 10:00 am at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.