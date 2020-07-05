1/1
William Francis Daenzer
01/20/1940 - 06/14/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Daenzer William Francis Daenzer (Bill), 80, of Lebanon, Illinois passed away 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 14th at Cedar Ridge Health & Rehab. He was born in Belleville Illinois on January 20th, 1940. Preceding Bill in death, his father, Arthur Daenzer; and his mother, Esther (Eisemann) Daenzer; brothers, David Daenzer, Robert (Bob) Daenzer; sisters, Rose (Rosie) (Daenzer) Pierce, and Geralyn (Lyn)(Daenzer) Tutza; sister, Mary Ann (Daenzer) Freivogel; sons, Douglas Daenzer and Michael Daenzer. William is survived by his children, Troy (Teresa) Daenzer, Tracy (Russell) McCullough III, Tara (Stephen) Hauser, their half sister Kimberly Noltkamper; grandchildren, Amanda (Troy) Griffith, Cory and Justin Daenzer, Ezra and Simon Hauser; great grandchildren, Brady and Brock Griffith; and brother, James (Jim) Daenzer. Bill was described as a kind man and a proud father. He was a veteran who served in the United States Navy from 1958-1964 and Army Reserves. Later in life he became a machinist by trade at Turner Electric. He enjoyed coin collecting, fishing, and sharing a drink with loved ones and friends. Bill is remembered fondly by all who knew him, and will be dearly missed. Memorials in Bill's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, and Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ valhalla-gaerdner-holten Service: July 9th- Visitation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 am and funeral will be held at 10:00 am at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved