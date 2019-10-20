|
William Full William L. Full, 78, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, June 2, 1941, in Cairo, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Bill worked in Computer Operations for Ralston Purina. He attended Winstanley Baptist Church, Fairview Heights IL and he was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and LaWanda, nee Tally, Full. Surviving are his wife, Jackie M., nee Lang, Full of Belleville, IL; brother, Donald R. (Susan) Full of Greenview, IL; sisters, Alice (Merlin) Upshaw of Macon, GA and Mildred L. (Terry) Haggerty of Glenview, IL; mother- in-law, Mabel Lang of Highand, IL; sister-in-law, Jo Sundermeyer of St. Louis, MO. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Robert & Stephen Lang Memorial Scholarship (c/o Highland Area Community Foundation), Winstanley Baptist Church, or . Service: By his request, services are private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019