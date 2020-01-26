|
William Appleton Jr. Dr. William G. Appleton Jr., 87, of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, formerly of Belleville, Illinois, died on December 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born to William G. and Virginia V., nee Voorheis, Appleton on June 25, 1932, in St. Joseph, MO. He was a graduate of East St. Louis Senior High School and earned his medical degree from Harvard University on a Naval ROTC scholarship. Bill practiced internal medicine in Seattle, Washington, for 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet; daughter, Jane; and sister, Judy Kram-Miller. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Katherine Appleton and family; son, William III and family; and son, David and family, all of the Seattle, WA, area; and his sister, Ann A. (Norman) Krause of Fairview Heights, IL. Services: A memorial service was held on January 17, 2020, at Evergreen Funeral Home in Everett, WA. Interment followed in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020