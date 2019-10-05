Home

William Golightly Obituary
GOLIGHTLY- William "Sonny" Richard Golightly, 91, of Cahokia, Illinois, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL.. Funeral services will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, at Cobden Cemetery, Cobden, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019
