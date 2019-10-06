|
|
William Golightly William "Sonny" Richard Golightly, 91, of Cahokia, Illinois, born August 25, 1928 in Charleston, Missouri, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Sonny was a retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad in Fenton, MO. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Golightly, nee Pickering; two sons, Richard and Vannas Golightly; his parents, Frank and Elsie, nee Darnell, Golightly;; and two sisters, Nellie Shadowens and Genevieve Burke. Surviving are his children, Deborah Miller, Lucinda Golightly, David (Georgia) Golightly, Eugene King, and Donna Golightly, all of Cahokia, IL, Patricia Golighhtly of Clarksville, TN, and Michael Golighly of Dupo, IL.; 18 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Unity Hospice. Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral services will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, at Cobden Cemetery, Cobden, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019