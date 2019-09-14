|
William Grable Jr. William A. "Bill" Grable Jr. 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:27 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in GraniteCity. He was born March 1, 1948 in Cairo, Illinois, a son of the late William "Bill Grable Sr. and Margie (Eidson) Grable. He retired from Granite City Steel as a bricklayer and foreman with over 30 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Bricklayers Local and a life member of the International Union of Bricklayers. He was very proud to be a longtime member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge and was always willing to help others. He loved spending time at his farm in Mulberry Grove with his family and friends throughout the years. He loved his days of hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking. He is survived by his significant other of 22 years, Madeline Taylor; two sons, Matthew "Matt Grable of Lancaster, California and Alex Jordan "A.J." Bryce of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Dalton Grable, Simon Staggs and Kyleigh Grable; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Beverly and Steve Golden of Granite City and Phyllis Grable of St. Charles, Missouri; his cherished Taylor family; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Vicky Schildman. Memorials may be made to and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral: services will be held at 10am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with Reverend Charles West officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill MemorialEstates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 14, 2019