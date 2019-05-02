William Graul William Joseph Graul, 90, of Cahokia, Illinois, born January 17, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Charter Senior Living in St. Louis, Missouri. Bill was retired from Central Die Co. in St. Louis, MO. and the Cahokia School District 187. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, an a elder at Maplewood Church of Christ in Cahokia, IL for many years and a member of District 9 of the I.A. of M & A.W. A resident of Cahokia since 1955, Bill was a friend to all he met. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosetta "Sadie" Arbeiter, nee Graul. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Katie L. Graul, nee Back; his children, Vanessa Peterson of St. Louis, MO, Michael (Sarah) Graul of Searcy, AR, and Leta (Fernando) Grigsby of St. Charles, MO; eight grandchildren: Patrick (Laura) Peterson, Marjie (Jim) Trautt, Andy (Grace Ran dolph) Peterson, Ben (Jodi) Graul, Bonnie (Jeff) Thomas, Jamie (Michael) Jerkins, Laura (Waylon) Finch, Blake (Jamie) Timmerman; and 13 great grand children. Bill was a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Paragould Children's Home, 5515 Walcott Rd, Paragould, AR 72450 or to Vitas (Hospice) Community Connection, 1801 Park 270 Drive, Suite #150, St. Louis, MO 63146 Service: Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Maplewood Church of Christ, Cahokia, Illinois. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. Services are under the direction of the staff at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois.



