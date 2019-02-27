William H. "Bill" Albers William Albers, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:54 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home. He was born June 9, 1928 in Granite City, a son of the lateWilliam Henry Albers and Lethia (Cline) Gitchoff. He married Joyce E. (Brown) Albers on June 24, 1950 in Granite City and she passed away on August 20, 2010. He retired in 1985 from the Granite City School District #9 with 36 years of service as a world history teacher. He was a member of the Granite City Elks Lodge where he had served as a trustee and was awarded Elk of the Year in the past. He was a former member of Niedringhaus United Methodist Church and was an avid reader and golfer. He enjoyed his many travels in life, playing cards and bridge, going to the horse races and cherished the special times shared with his family. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Larry Diak of Granite City and Joanne and Robert Conaway of Granite City; grandchildren and spouses, Jack and Julie Carmody of Troy, Brian Melson of Granite City, Jennifer Burton and Josh Karius of Granite City, Laura Conaway of Granite City, Kimberly Tarasovich of Washington, Illinois and James and Megan Conaway of Granite City; great grandchildren, Jocelynn Carmody, Jilliann Carmody, Brynn Flannery-Melson, Liam Melson, Tanner Burton, Tyler Burton, Landen Karius, Kryslynn Karius, Elijah Conaway, Jordan Hall, Avery Tarasovich, Piper Conaway and Cameron Conaway; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard "Dick" and Jackie Brown of Granite City; sister-in-law, Judy Werths of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James P. Gitchoff; brother, Paul Gitchoff and brother-in-law, Ray Werths. Memorials may be made to the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12 noon Funeral: Memorial service at 12:00 noon with Theresa Alexander officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.



