Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
(618) 281-4123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Harbaugh


1939 - 2020
William Harbaugh Obituary
William Harbaugh William D. Harbaugh, 80 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on February 2, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He was born July 16, 1939, in Belleville, IL. He was married to Dana, nee Burks, Harbaugh, who survives him. They were married December 9, 1993, in Florida. Billy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, and Teamsters Local 50. He had retired from Luhr Bros. Construction Company. He enjoyed fishing, doing yard work, and trying his luck at the casinos. He had served in the U.S. Army, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Also surviving are his son, Robert (Sharon) Harbaugh of Waterloo, IL; daughter, Susan (David) Davila of Houston, TX; sister, Rosalie Cates of Belleville, IL; son-in-law, Jeff Juengling of Columbia, IL, 17 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn, nee Langhauser, Harbaugh, parents, William J. and Dorothy, nee Busby, Harbaugh, and daughter, Patty Juengling. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL 62236, or in the form of masses.. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 4:00 pm, at the funeral home with Fr. Gary Hogan, officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
