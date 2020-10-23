William Harper

October 20, 1934 - October 18, 2020

Pilot Knob, Missouri - William Lee Harper

Born August 20, 1934 in Charter Oak Mo. Died Sunday, August 18, 2020 at Iron Mountain Hospital in Pilot Knob Mo.

Mr. Harper lived and raised his family in Illinois, and Missouri. In recent years Bill moved to the Pilot Knob area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing most outdoor activities in his earlier years, after retirement he loved to read or watch a Western movie.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. His pride and joy were his family. Bill was proceeded in death by his wife Doris nee Furguson, Harper. A son James (Jimi) Harper, his parents Frank and Venita Harper two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are two daughters Barbara Boysal of Hawaii, Patricia Thomas of St. Louis, Mo. Three sons Buddy of St. Louis Mo. And Frank, Cliff both of Pilot Knob Mo. Seven grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Bill was gifted with many attributes. With his passing everyone is encouraged to offer a hand to someone in need; lending a shoulder for someone to lean on; reach out to someone you have been thinking of; helping a stranger feel welcome: and living life like there is no tomorrow.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Memorial Service 2:30 pm. At Dupo Community Park.

According to Bill's wishes cremation will be held.





