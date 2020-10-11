William Hoelscher
July 6, 1930 - July 22, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - William J. "Bill" Hoelscher, 90, of Belleville, IL, born July 6, 1930, in Smithton, IL, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL.
Bill worked for Bi-State Transit Company for 33 years before retirement. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. He loved to help anyone at any time. Bill enjoyed working and fixing anything. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, enjoyed ice cream and BBQing, cars and model trains.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents George F. and Margaret, nee Wenzel, Hoelscher; brother Virgil Hoelscher; and sister Cleopha Stein.
Surviving are Bill's wife of 65 years, Patricia "Pat", nee Joellenbeck, Hoelscher, whom he married on April 30, 1955; four daughters, Susan H. (David) Wilson of Carbondale, IL, Catherine A. (Kenneth Sr.) Kiefer of Swansea, IL, Jean M. (Eric) Bauder of O'Fallon, IL, Sandra L. (Alford "Bud" III) Gore of Belleville, IL, and honorary daughter Carol Lawrence of Belleville, IL; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Rodney) Kroenlein, Christopher Wilson, Kenneth (Kelly) Kiefer, Jr., Michael (Nina) Kiefer, Jameson "Andy" (Lindsey Phelps) O'Guinn, Nicholas (Gabrielle) Bauder, Kelsey Gore and fiancé Jesse Hill, and Alford "Buddy" Gore IV; seven great-grandchildren, Tristan and Juliette Lingle, Kaylee and Karlie Kiefer, Riley and Zoey Kiefer, and Jack O'Guinn; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance.
Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.